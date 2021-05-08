HyVaccination at Hamline

Health Services is in the process of arranging a possible HyVee vaccination clinic on campus later this month while Minnesota State Fairgrounds still offers vaccination appointments.

Hamline’s Health Services has been in the process of setting up a vaccination clinic on campus through HyVee Pharmacy to help get the Hamline community vaccinated.

The event would take place on April 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Walker Fieldhouse if it is approved.

There will be 400 appointments available for students, staff, faculty, and their family members. A registration link is tentatively scheduled to be sent by Monday, April 19.

This comes after the first week of the State Fairgrounds vaccination site opening, which includes offering to the ZIP code Hamline University is in.

“I’ve heard there are lots of appointments there going unfilled in the first couple of days,” Jodi Metz, director of Health Services, wrote in an email. “There is now a direct phone number to make appointments and they are offering free metro transit vouchers/day passes to get there.”

The number to call is (833) 431-2053 which offers multiple languages and ADA accommodations are available. They are open for calls 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The COVID-19 Vaccine Connector website is still available for signing up too.

The free metro transit pass is included in the confirmation text and email.

The only information that must be provided to make an appointment is a first and last name, birth date and home address. They encourage individuals to provide a phone number and email address if applicable. The fairgrounds site does not require an ID or medical insurance.

The fairgrounds site is especially encouraged to students who may be leaving campus in May after the spring semester and graduation in order for them to receive both doses of the Pfizer vaccine before they depart.

The HyVee event will also be administering the Pfizer vaccine.The second campus event would be May 20 or 21 since the second dose should be given 21 days (plus or minus four) of the first dose.

The fairgrounds address is: 1680 Como Avenue Falcon Heights, MN, 55108

Updates can be expected from the Emergency Preparedness email.

For information about the Fairgrounds site visit: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/statefairvaccine/index.jsp