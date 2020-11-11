COVID-19 update: a shift in plans

Hamline University’s Emergency Operations Team shared with campus via email that Hamline is now at a Shift Plan Level of three, the first change to this plan that campus has seen. Since the semester’s beginning in late August, the Shift Plan Level has remained at two.

According to the email sent at 2:53 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, the shift was in response to the increasing spread of COVID-19 in and around the Hamline Community. The Minnesota Department of Health website shows the state’s increasing COVID-19 cases, with the number reaching 173,677 confirmed cases as of 11:00 a.m Nov. 7.

The email also detailed what a level shift means for the campus, immediately clarifying that the change does not necessarily impact in person classes. Students still attending classes in person should contact their professor if communication about what the shift means for their class has not been made.

However, there are a number of changes to life outside the classroom that students, especially those on campus who primarily rely on Anderson Center for meals, should be aware of.

While residence halls will remain open for those living there, the no-guest policy is still being strictly enforced. Anderson Center will remain open with mask-wearing enforcement, along with a new no eating and no drinking policy inside the building. Starbucks will remain open at their usual hours for this year.

The initial email detailed that the dining room is closed, but that meals will be available as to-go only. An email sent out to on-campus students clarified how to-go meals will work, saying students will need to present either their to-go meal cards or the green to-go containers to get their meals. Students can replace lost to-go containers or lost cards for a $10.00 fee, payable with declining balance, cash or credit. Students with meal plans who never received their to-go cards can still receive one now.

On-campus events are canceled or postponed until Nov. 11. Then, the change in policy will be re-evaluated. Updated campus COVID-19 numbers can still be found at hamline.edu/covid-19/dashboard.