Why we need to wear face masks and stay at home

There are some suggestions for people to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Two of them are wearing face masks and staying at home. Here are the reasons why.

The amount of people who are positive with COVID-19 in the United States is increasing rapidly, and the number of deaths does not show any sign of stopping. Therefore, the recommendations around whether or not we should all be wearing face masks are getting more and more confusing.

Are face masks really working? Experts in China recommend that everyone should wear one. In other countries like Japan , people are advised to wear them if they are going to be in a crowded area. In the US, a few states require wearing a face mask before entering public spaces or essential businesses. But why?

The best reason for people to wear face masks is that it helps to reduce the risk of inhaling the droplets emitted by the patient. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs; therefore, wearing face masks can stop these droplets from landing on people’s bodies.

Many people are still apathetic about the impacts of this virus; thus, they do not wear face masks at all. However, you should know that you could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.

If you do not wear a face mask because you think you are alright, you should think about other people. Face masks cannot help to totally prevent the risk of getting coronavirus, but at least it helps. Wearing a face mask will not only protect yourself but also protect others. We want this crisis to be over soon, thus, do not try to find reasons to not wear face masks.

Because wearing face masks can help to eliminate the risk of coronavirus, many people try to buy medical face masks. However, on April 4, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) suggested that everyone should wear a normal type of face covering in public.

The recommendation discourages people from using medical-grade or surgical-grade masks, such as N95 masks that medical professionals need, but the cloth face masks which you can make by yourself.

The cloth face masks should be against the side of your face comfortably and be secured with the ear loops. In addition, you should make sure that your face mask will allow you to breathe easily, although it is made by multiple layers of fabric. Moreover, the face masks should be washed regularly depending on the frequency of use.

“Wearing cloth face masks will help out doctors and nurses, who don’t even have ones because everyone bought almost all,” first-year Gaofoua Her said. “Cloth face masks not only help lighten the burden but we can also reuse them.”

Besides wearing face masks, another way to prevent the coronavirus is to avoid being exposed.

This virus spreads mainly from person-to-person, so you should not try to celebrate any party or gathering in-person, even though you may be an extrovert and yearning to meet your friends.

If you want to buy something or need to go outside, do not forget to wear a face mask. When you go out or meet someone, put distance between yourself and other people. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread this virus. Thus, keeping six feet of distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of being sick.

By keeping social distance, you not only protect yourself but also protect other people. Moreover, you should cover coughs and sneezes, as these behaviors will release the droplets, which can spread the risk of getting coronavirus quickly.

“People need to stay home because this problem is much bigger than ourselves and our generation,” first year Eli Eller said. “COVID will change the way we move about our daily life. We need time to feel out how it will change for us, and how we can go about safely for everyone from the children to our grandparents.”

I know that we all do not want this crisis to happen, but we have the solutions for it. Therefore, following these guidelines is the way to help this crisis to be over. Staying at home and wearing face masks is to protect not only yourself but also others.