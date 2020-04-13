Making sense of Hamline’s remote resources

Despite campus closures and event cancellations due to COVID-19, Hamline continues to offer a wide range of resources for students.

During this time of social-distancing, students, faculty and staff are dispersed all over the world sooner than the normal semester would have allowed. However, campus resources and services are still available to assist during remote learning and isolation.

Technology Needs

Though the physical Central Service Desk is temporarily closed, the CSD is still available remotely to resolve tech problems for students and staff.

Additionally, the CSD can provide free rentals of Chromebooks and Wifi hotspots. You can reach them via email at csd@hamline.edu or phone at (651) 523-2220.

Financial Resources

An emergency fund provided by Hamline alumni and community members is available to graduate and undergraduate students. This fund can be used to pay non-Hamline bills such as off-campus rent, utilities, and more with a bill payment up to $500. The money cannot go to students directly but can go to the bills on the student’s behalf. Funding is limited. Apply through the Dean of Students office by filling out this google form.

Online Learning & Tutoring Services

Hamline’s Tutoring services are available over virtual platforms. Click here for a list of tutors offered. You can schedule an appointment by emailing the student. To make an account to see Writing and Communication Center availability, click here.

Experiencing problems establishing an online-learning routine? Try this list of suggestions compiled by Hamline staff and faculty over the spring break.

(Tele)health Services

Counseling and Health services are offering students support through telehealth appointments. The video conferencing platform being used, Doxy.me, requires no software downloads. There are also phone telehealth options for those who may prefer a call or are experiencing a poor online connection.

With this change, all counseling appointments have been switched to 30 minutes for the rest of the semester to increase the office’s capacity and limit the waitlist. The limit on counseling sessions has been suspended for the rest of the year.

“I think the main thing that we want students to know is that even though most of our services are being delivered remotely, our entire staff remains accessible to support you during this very stressful time,” said Hussein Rajput, Director of Counseling Services.

Food Resource Center

The Food Resource Center will remain open for the rest of the semester. They have moved to an online order system to maintain social-distancing. Here you can place your order. There you will sign up for a one-hour pick-up time that allows for social-distancing practices. Staff will bring your order outside Walker Fieldhouse, or wherever the signage on the order says to go, at pickup.

Career Support

The Career Development Center (CDC) recognizes this is a time of uncertainty and stress. They provide a regularly updated resource list covering unemployment benefits, student loan deferments, who is hiring, interviews, and job search tools.

One-on-one career appointments are still being conducted by phone and video which can be scheduled through Handshake. Also offered are “Career Chats.” These are weekly 1-hour virtual conversations with career counselors on Tuesdays 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. beginning April 21 and going through May 12. This may be extended depending on interest. Topics for these include job search during COVID-19, resumes, graduate school and more. Information about this will be sent via email and posted on their website.

Additionally, the CDC recently started job search groups to allow students to connect with each other while job searching to share concerns and ideas.

“We hope that by offering a group where senior students can connect virtually with their peers and a career counselor, they can feel a bit less isolated at this time, when they may be experiencing a lot of grief about their current situation and worry about their opportunities beyond graduation,” said career counselor Mara Stommes.

These groups are self-authoring allowing students to cater topics to fit their needs. The CDC is also reaching out to other undergraduate students regarding a job/internship search group. These groups meet for an hour once a week for four weeks. The senior group is currently closed. The other group will be offered in the next week and students can share interest through signing up.

Stay Active, Build Community