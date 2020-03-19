Classes taught remotely for the rest of semester

Housing, dining and other campus services remain open, but all student events have been canceled for the time being.

Starting April 1, all classes will be taught remotely for the remainder of the spring semester.

Last updated 1:15 p.m., March 19, 2020.

Face-to-face instruction of classes has been suspended for the rest of the spring semester, as of March 18.

Instead, all classes will be administered remotely starting April 1, the latest precaution Hamline is taking to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

Although all courses will involve online components in some way, Marcela Kostihova, dean of the College of Liberal Arts, emphasized remote instruction may involve technologies outside the scope of Canvas.

“We’re not saying that everything is moving online because in some classes we might not be going to Canvas,” Kostihova said. “You might be using different tools.”

Faculty had two days of training on March 18 and 19 around online platforms and remote teaching strategies. They will be spending the next week and a half devising alternate methods for their courses.

Students should expect to hear details from their faculty about changes to their classes by March 30.

As of March 19, no plans have been made to either cancel or postpone commencement.

“I think everybody would like to celebrate in some kind of a way, we just don’t know the world moving forward,” Dean of Students Patti Klein said.

The Dean of Students office has emergency funds available for students experiencing financial or technology needs. Students can fill out a form at forms.gle/zY1mYjPnWaw3KKhn6, and the office will reach out.

Kostihova added that Hamline will be adding extensions to the deadline to apply to take a class as a pass/fail or to withdraw, should students feel those steps are necessary. She encouraged students to think of withdrawing as a last resort.

“Nobody benefits if you withdraw from your classes,” Kostihova said. “You are enrolled in college because you are on track to finish the semester and to successfully move toward graduation.”

Student housing will remain open through the end of the semester. Hours for campus dining are more limited and certain locations (Subway, Starbucks) have closed, but meal plans and declining balance can still be used.

Additionally, the Food Resource Center will remain open with extended hours. Students can place orders online for pickup.

Counseling and Health Services remains open with some changes. Counseling is working on transitioning to virtual counseling, currently conducting 30-minute phone appointments for those students who feel they need it. They stated in an email that they are working to get back to face-to-face counseling but that they will continue to comply with the Minnesota Department of Health. Disability Resources also remains open.

As Hamline adopts social distancing practices in housing and dining, all student org events and large student gatherings have been canceled until further notice. Patrick Haught, assistant director of Student Activities and Leadership Development announced this to org leaders in an email sent on March 17.

Student orgs may continue meeting through remote or online means.

If orgs are interested in hosting events or programs through some online means, Haught and the SALD office are available to assist and support. Orgs can use their funding for these events, as approved by Haught.

Molly Landaeta, Madelaine Formica, and Lydia Hansen contributed reporting.