Does the location of commencement impact its value?
I do. I think that notoriously and historically if it’s been nice out, [commencement has] been at Old Main, and if it’s not nice, it’s inside. It’s promoted like, “here’s where you’ll graduate, in front of Old Main.” When it’s inside, people are limited. I think it sucks to limit people, especially for people from out of state or another country.”
Savannah Spirov, senior
Sabrina Merritt, Speakout
March 11, 2020
“People can have their family there and there’s no limit of people who can come. Inside, it gets so hot and there’s no ventilation. If you’re sitting next to the fan, it’s loud and you can’t hear anything. It makes it all pointless.” Drew Mares, junior
“My high school graduation was inside, but we were a huge class. If we were inside, in a nice place, I think it would be fine because people can sit. The weather can be unpredictable too. I think there’s more pros to being inside. “
Austin Begnaud, first-year
