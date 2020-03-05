Oracle’s website and special edition among the top in the nation

Left to Right: first-year Elizabeth Lowe, junior Abby Edwards, junior Molly Landaeta, senior Lydia Hansen, junior Sabrina Merritt, Oracle Advisor Trevor Maine, junior Levi Jones win two awards at the ACP Midwinter Journalism Conference.

During the ACP Midwinter Journalism conference, the Oracle won two awards for their website and the jterm special edition.

The conference, held Thursday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, Feb. 29, recognizes student journalists and student newspapers from across the country for excellence in reporting, photography and design.

The Oracle placed fifth in the nation for excellence of the Oracle’s website, hamlineoracle.com.

The Oracle placed sixth in the nation for special edition publications for the 2020 J-term magazine, which commemorates 100 years since women’s suffrage.

Thank you to all those on the Oracle staff for all their hard work, to our advisors David Hudson and Trevor Maine and to the readers who support this newspaper.