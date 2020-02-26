Oracle wins journalism awards

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

During the ACP Best of the Midwest journalism conference, the Oracle won seven awards in both individual and Best of Show categories.

The conference, held Sunday, Feb. 23, recognizes student journalists and student newspapers from across the Midwest for excellence in reporting, photography and design.

In individual categories, the Oracle’s Social Media Director and Senior Photographer Sabrina Merritt won first, fourth and sixth place in the News Photo category for photos taken during an anti-Trump protest in Minneapolis on Oct. 10, 2019.

Editor-and-chief Lydia Hansen received fifth place in the Sports Story category for a story on Hamline’s women’s hockey making it to the NCAA finals during the 2019 season.

For Best in Show, the Oracle received fifth place in the Four-Year Newspaper category for the Oct. 16, 2019 edition.

The Oracle also received two second-place awards. One was in the Special Edition category for the 2020 jterm magazine. The other was for the Oracle’s website, hamlineoracle.com.

Thank you to all those on the Oracle staff for all their hard work, to our advisors David Hudson and Trevor Maine and to the readers who support this newspaper.