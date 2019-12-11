Speakout: Is there a culture of classism in study abroad opportunities and expectations?

Sabrina Merritt
Marine Lanchava, First-year
“Probably. I think it’s a good opportunity for people to go and study abroad, but it is a lot of money. I know Hamline helps students with financial aid, so I don’t think it’s discriminatory.”
Sabrina Merritt
Jennifer Rosario, Senior
“Personally I never saw it as an option. To an extent, yes. I don’t think Hamline made me think any other way.”
Ally Gall, Junior
“Yeah. I think the expenses creates problems for everybody. We already pay so much to go here. We have trouble for paying for that alone.”
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.