The future of non-athletics

Despite the lifting of certain restrictions, the Bush gyms and weight rooms are still restricted to athletes only. What is available to non-athlete students who need to get their pump on?

Despite some changes in the set up, the Aerobic Center is very similar to the way it was arranged in the previous semester. Facing the Old Main lawn, the center gets plenty of natural light through the huge front windows. Privacy for the users of the center is maintained by the shades that can be adjusted to fit one's preference.

The incoming first-years compose the second Hamline class to start their school year without access to the traditional facilities our athletic buildings offer under normal circumstances. Once again, Hamline non-athlete students find themselves unwelcome in the gyms and weight rooms of the Walker Field House due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Thankfully, the Bush Aerobic center is still set up and open to all non-athlete students and staff. To those returning this year, the Bush Aerobic center is a familiar facility and the protocol is old news. However, there have been a few changes.

The pickleball courts that were used for individual weight rooms in the spring 2021 semester are no longer being used by Campus Recreation. Some free weights and two benches have been moved up to the Bush lobby with the rest of the equipment.

Currently, the equipment available to users includes a rack of free weights, two benches, two treadmills, two elliptical machines, one rowing machine and one stationary bike. There are disinfectant wipes at each station and users are asked to clean their machines before and after use, just like a normal gym.

Similar to last semester, users must wear a mask at all times while using the space. Even while working out, masks are expected to be worn correctly the entire time. This is to maintain a safe space for all users and adheres to the COVID-19 regulations that Hamline follows.

Reservations are highly encouraged however not required this semester. Reservations for 50 minute slots can be made on IMLeagues.com. You must sign in with your Hamline username and password to access the Campus Recreation page for Hamline. On this page, students can also sign up for intramural sports, an offering that wasn’t available in the last three semesters.

The Aerobic Center is open on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., with the last reservation closing at 8:00 p.m.

Campus Recreation front desk employees are attending the Aerobic Center and make sure to sanitize the area in the 10 minute break between reservations in order to ensure cleanliness and maintain the safety of the users.

Despite the restrictions that have been affecting campus life for three semesters, temporary facilities such as this are important for the mental and physical wellbeing of the Hamline community and are a testament to the lengths admin is willing to go to support their students in this time.

For a full list of resources and offerings, visit hamline.edu and explore the Current Students tab. Staying active and involved is a great way to maintain social connections and Piper pride despite the ongoing pandemic.

Take care of your body, mind and health in the Bush Aerobic Center, but please remember to wear a mask to keep your peers safe as well.