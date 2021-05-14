Hamline’s music department gets re-accredited

Since the 1960s, Hamline’s music department has been accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM). The thorough process of re-accreditation happens every 10 years.

The Hamline music faculty have been preparing for a 2020 visit from NASM since 2018. This preparation included putting together a 700 page document and hiring a consultant. COVID-19 delayed the visit to March of 2021. NASM interviewed full time faculty, adjunct faculty, students and administrators. NASM is an objective and unbiased organization that works with hundreds of institutions. It is a symbol of the department’s high standards and quality of education. They observed classes and inspected facilities.

Yali You, a professor of music at Hamline, noted that one of the accreditors said that Hamline’s self study was among the top five best that he’s seen in 29 years. “Both were highly impressed with the quality and preparation.” You said.

You reported that the accreditors said, “Self Study is very thorough and they have very few concerns. Nothing they see is substandard,” and that “Everything they have seen has been student centered.”

“I’m very happy to report how delighted they were during their visit,” music department chair and professor Janet Greene said.

Previous visits from NASM have led Hamline to renovate facilities, update filing systems working with ITS and merge the original two track majors. Previously, Hamline had a performance major and a music studies major. These tracks were brought together to maintain both the quality of the music education, prepare students for future employment and work with the mission of Hamline’s liberal arts education.

While the department will not know official suggestions until the report is voted on by the NASM board in November, there were concerns about the facility. Sound safety, air quality, ductwork and humidity control are important for musicians and their instruments.