Crystal growth: a cinematic event

The physics department held its 29th annual Kay Malmstrom lecture. This year’s guest was Frances M. Ross, a Cambridge alum and current MIT professor, who presented her research on crystal growth.

Lauren Thompson Chair of the physics department, professor Lifeng Dong, stands beside Hamline’s new electron microsope. Dong encourages students interested in using the new technology to reach out to him.

Bottle rockets and egg parachutes are some quintessential experiments done in high school physics classes. Mathematics is the skill associated with the field. Not many people think of cinematography and photography when it comes to physics research. This year’s Kay Malmstrom lecture on Microscopy in Motion was presented by MIT professor Frances M. Ross. Attendees were not just educated on the material science surrounding crystal growth but were also shown mini-movies of the processes as well.

First-year physics student Josh Sedarski was featured at the beginning of the lecture and was responsible for behind-the-scenes work for the event. Additionally, he is working on bringing in students to use Hamline’s new electron microscope.

“As I had been preparing for this all semester, it was pretty satisfying to see it come together,” Sedarski said.

Microscopic images were used to explain the benefits of nanoscience, the process of self-assembly, catalysts, molecular bonding and more. In Situ, electron microscopy is when researchers use real-time analysis of a process to investigate their physical properties. Viewing the resulting footage can be much like watching a film.

“It’s great to take pictures, even better to make movies,” Ross said.

That night, audience members were able to watch footage of Ross’s scientific research about how crystal versions of various chemicals grow spontaneously on different materials. She explained the scientific tools she used as well as the “human element” – her term to describe human error – behind the research, emphasizing that the final report is never the whole story.

“[It] definitely helps to visualize,” Sedarski said. “Maybe you’re drawing a diagram so you can see how to work a problem. Get a full scope of the problem.”

Chair of the physics department, professor Lifeng Dong, reflected on the benefits of a liberal arts education and how art and physics intersect.

“A good sign of an engineer is how they can express results to the community,” Dong said.