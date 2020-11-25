Speakout: What do you think about Hamline’s COVID-19 plan shifting to level four quickly?

Delina : I was hoping that I would get through the last week of in-person classes, but I feel like it’s necessary to shift to level four for the safety of Hamline students and faculty. Even after Thanksgiving break, students are required to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus which makes it safer for everyone.

Matt: I feel a little bit nervous but in general, it is just the same. I absolutely don’t want the spring to be fully online. I feel quite safe on campus because everyone in the dorm will just go back home for Thanksgiving and must be under quarantine.

Clare: I think it’s good that [they] managed to shift up so quickly, but I also think they’ve made a lot of compromises on safety so the sports teams can keep functioning all semester long and it has cost all of us. Safety measures should have been more intense from the beginning