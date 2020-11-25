Stay warm, stay distant, stay happy

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but my dear…we are still in a pandemic. Here are some socially distant and safe activities to partake in this winter break

Friluftsliv

Fril-uft-what?!?

Friluftsliv (pronounced free-loofts-liv) literally means “free air life,” a concept part of Norwegian culture, (similar to hygge, to which google defines as a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being). You’ll find nearly a million Instagram posts tagged with #friluftsliv full of forests, gorgeous landscapes, people hiking, canoeing, camping and otherwise exploring the great outdoors.

The idea behind friluftsliv, or frilufts-living, is to be out in the fresh air to commune with nature, even when the weather is not that great. It’s a helpful mindset for anyone and everyone to embrace right now. As the days grow bitter and short, our activity options stay unbearingly similar, while we continuously lust for new adventures. Friluftsliv enables us to satisfy our taste for new experience through giving our familiar view of the surrounding environment a new lense.

Plus, we all have heard that time outside is a benefit to not only our external selves, but our internal beings as well. Incorporating these hours of outdoor indulgence each week can improve stress levels, igniting better physical and mental health. And who doesn’t need to improve their stress levels and health during this time of ambiguity and undisclosed conclusions?

Bake, cook and crunch

Use this time to experiment with soul warming recipes to keep the sick (and the munchies) away. Load up a cup of cocoa with whipped cream or marshmallows. Baking things such as pie, apples or hopping onto the sourdough trend are great options. Making pancakes is an easy and delicious option when craving something sweet. Not in the mood to indulge your sweet tooth? Try roasting root vegetables or making a homemade soup. Recipes for almost anything can be found online, so get cooking!

Take care of yourself

You worked your butt off this semester, you deserve some r&r! Invest in yourself and see the benefits appear through participating in these activities. Spend the whole day in comfort by wearing pajamas all day and cuddling up to read a book or watch a movie. Stay warm in the freezing weather by taking a hot bath or snuggling up to an indoor or outdoor fire. Looking to stimulate your mind while on break? Try a jigsaw puzzle, a challenging crossword or other word games. You have made it through the stress of the fall semester, now it is time to take care of yourself.

Love who you can

It has been a chaotic, crazy, and lonesome time recently. Many of us haven’t been able to see our loved ones in a hot minute, so it is important to thank those who have been there for us and show them we care. Bake cookies to share with your friends. Build a pillow fort, hang up some twinkling lights and call your friends.Enjoy a living room picnic – if you have roommates or live with your family, this is a great way to spice up a plain old lunch-time meal. Host a movie marathon with all your favorites through Netflix Party or Google Meet. Have a Zoom dinner by candlelight – with only the best takeout, of course. Plan a virtual game night. Write a love letter… and actually send it!