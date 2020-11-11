Speakout: What do you think about voting for the election 2020 during the pandemic?

Yee: I think that this year’s election is more bizarre and chaotic than any election because of the many changes and policies that’s been reversed since the current president. On top of that, is the pandemic which carries a dangerous field when going to vote in person. I’ve been an election judge for every election since nov 2017, and I have never seen so many come to vote. At the polling place I work at, we always get under 200 people coming in to vote. This presidential race, there were close to 800 people who came to vote— so it’s an important one. I fear that as I’m helping out voters to vote, I’ll get covid but I’m more fearful of getting a president who will not create policies to support but rather disadvantage my people of color.

Election Day 2020 is too much to comprehend. It seems like everyone is anxious about the outcome. Right now, the pandemic appears to be forgotten because everyone is focused on the elections. The outcome will determine what life will be like for the next 4 years. As a black woman, this terrifies me. My human rights are on the line.

I think it definitely adds a lot of extra pressure to an already stressful election. Not only has it felt like Covid is now a motivation to vote a certain way or another, but it feels like it’s a motivation to vote in a new way – and I think it’s starting to show the cracks in our election system the more that we have to break the norms and standards of how we’ve been told to vote in the past.