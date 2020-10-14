Hamline’s first virtual Study Away fair

Hamline’s annual Study Away Fair would usually be a large in-person event. However, because of the pandemic, the Global Engagement Center (GEC) had to adjust to the current circumstances. This year, the GEC successfully hosted its first virtual Study Away Fair, held last week from Oct. 7th to Oct. 9th. This virtual fair provided students with resources and everything they needed to know about Study Away here at Hamline.

The virtual fair was an opportunity for students to start their preparation for a term on a study away program. Students were able to access an information-filled, interactive virtual presentation on Prezi, including sections titled “Value of Study Away,” “Abroad and Domestic Options,” “Academics and Planning,” “Health, Safety and Identity” and more. The GEC called this presentation a “one-stop-shop” for all students’ questions. They also had live events that addressed a vast range of questions focused on topics such as Q&As, academics, the financial aspect of Study Away, internships and research opportunities and Study Away programs for specific majors. Along with the GEC faculty, faculty from the Office of Financial Aid and the Center for Academic Success and Achievement (CASA) assisted in the virtual fair to help students find a program that fits their needs. The presentation and live events served all students: those who knew nothing about Study Away to those who still needed to learn more about it. Needless to say, there were many individuals behind the scenes of the Virtual Study Away Fair.

Kate Meyer, the Faculty-Led and Study Away Programs Coordinator, believes that although travel is postponed at the moment, students should not put their Study Away plans on the back burner.

“Obviously, with COVID-19, we are on a time out with international travel- as with most of our ‘normal’ lives pre-2020. So this year is what I’d like to think of as a prep year where students can find scholarships, ask their questions now and even enroll in a NEW course that the GEC, in partnership with Global Studies, will offer in spring called Cultural Explorer- talking all things identity, big ‘C’ culture vs. little ‘c’ culture, global citizenship and beyond (GLOB 1980)!” Meyer said. Although so far it seems that most things have been put on pause in 2020, students can still take the initiative and benefit from keeping Study Away in consideration.

Even though the virtual fair is over, the GEC continues to supportively walk students through the Study Away process. For any questions or concerns and to learn more about Study Away and find out what works best for you, you can contact the GEC through their email gec@hamline.edu, their phone number 651-523-2245, or in-person in Old Main 15 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can also visit the Study Away page on the Hamline website https://www.hamline.edu/studyaway/ and schedule an appointment at https://gecstudyaway.youcanbook.me.