Speakout: What do you think about the increasing numbers of voters and voting as a college student?

Kayde: I think it’s great that more young people are voting. A lot of issues that young people face often aren’t addressed because we don’t vote, so politicians don’t care about us. The first step towards fixing this is to vote in large numbers. I’m proud to say that I voted early and I encourage everyone else to as well.

Jersi: I think the increasing number of voters is a great thing. Everyone is allowed to have a voice and be a part of something that is so important to our country.

Caleb: Our choices impact the future and I am excited to see our community make an impact, both by voting and by choosing to understand others in and around our community. As Hamline college students, we impact and create the future in many important ways both by voting and by choosing to show compassion for all of our neighbors alike and different.