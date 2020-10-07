Weight training carries on

In his 20th season as Strength and Conditioning coach, Christopher Hartman has redesigned what weight training looks like at Hamline University due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 13, 2020, MIAC Spring sports were canceled and on September 9, 2020, all MIAC game play was postponed to January of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving student-athletes without training for many months.

Christopher Hartman, Assistant Athletic Director and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, adapted to the circumstances and restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic and was able to create a summer workout program for all student athletes.

Christopher Hartman has been the strength and conditioning coach for Hamline’s 20 NCAA Division III teams since the 2001-2002 academic year. In his 20th season at Hamline, Hartman has continued to create a safe and encouraging environment for the student athletes of Hamline despite the obstacles of COVID-19.

“Not knowing what everyone’s access was, we developed a variety of programs that would be able to be done by people who had complete access to training facilities all the way to those who were limited to only bodyweight training,” Hartman said. “Our goal was that no matter what level of access they may have, they had a training routine to follow that would help them achieve their fitness and athletic goals.”

Once the new semester started, student athletes were able to train in the weight room again. However, they still must follow CDC guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety.

Megan Ruebelke, a senior member of the Hamline women’s softball and volleyball team, worked in Walker Fieldhouse over the summer with Hartman to get the facilities ready for the other teams.

“[Another student worker and I] were in charge of working with Hartman to wipe down all equipment, set up individual equipment for each platform and put in the 6 ft measures for athletes to know where to go,” Ruebelke said. “We are also ending all workouts 10 minutes early just so each athlete can wipe down everything they used during their workout. This helps when it comes to all athletes rotating in and out of the stations for their time and removing anything that could possibly spread. We also have to wear masks in and out of the facility and have specific doors to enter and exit out of so there isn’t a lot of foot traffic in the same area”.

Hartman receives praise and recognition from all areas in the athletic program. From Hamline University’s Athletic Director, Jason Verdugo:

“He’s been outstanding in helping transform our program by his commitment to train our [student-athletes at] every 6 am training session. It really helped establish a culture of commitment and work ethic that has ultimately led to a competitive program for the last 20 years.”

From senior student athletes he has trained since they were first years:

“Hartman has been a great influence on the student athlete population. He’s a very reliable faculty member you can always trust,” Ruebelke said.

And from Coaches on staff:

“I have learned and re-learned many things from Coach Hartman during my time at HU. I will mention one of the biggest… S&C is not just about strength and/or conditioning, it is a holistic approach to physical fitness as well as a mindset,” saidAssistant Men’s Basketball Coach Caleb Rosenow. “One thing that Coach Hartman instills with all of our student-athletes is that S&C is all about the athlete’s mindset during their training. Just like anything in life, you get out what you put in.”

Hartman has proven to be a key player in the success of the student athletes on campus. He is also very grateful to be in this position.

“I know this may sound like a cliche, but the thing that I most enjoy are the [student-athletes] I’m able to interact and coach every day. Helping them achieve their goals brings me a great deal of satisfaction…Watching young people come to campus as first years with goals and aspirations, both athletic and academic, and playing a small part in helping them work toward achieving these goals brings me great personal satisfaction,” Hartman saidHartman said. “Having former S/A come back to campus to visit and they take time out of their busy schedules to thank you for the small part I played in helping turn them into successful young adults is just an awesome feeling. The people, primarily the S/A’s, are what get me excited about coming to Hamline each day.”

Leo Coughenour