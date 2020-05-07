ILLUSTRATION: Stimulus checks give many students a near miss, but the bills don’t

Jada Bennett, Senior Illustrator
May 7, 2020

 

A black and white illustration showing four people standing and watching as dollar bills and symbols representing expenses like utilities, housing, and food circle around them, all out of reach.

Although students’ continue to experience tuition, rent, utilities, and other costs, many students have been unable to work or had slashed hours during the stay-at-home. 

Despite their need, many students do not qualify for the $1,200 stimulus checks being distributed. Aid dollars distributed to universities such as Hamline are being directed to students who have incurred extra costs or financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamline students should apply by 5 p.m. May 11, 2020 for grant aid from the CARES Act Grant. Fill out the Google form HERE. Eligible students should have completed a FAFSA and/or meet all Title IV requirements.