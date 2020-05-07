ILLUSTRATION: Stimulus checks give many students a near miss, but the bills don’t

Despite their need, many students do not qualify for the $1,200 stimulus checks being distributed. Aid dollars distributed to universities such as Hamline are being directed to students who have incurred extra costs or financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamline students should apply by 5 p.m. May 11, 2020 for grant aid from the CARES Act Grant. Fill out the Google form HERE. Eligible students should have completed a FAFSA and/or meet all Title IV requirements.