Overseas, domestic spring break plans cancelled

Fee refunds and alternative opportunities are being discussed as Hamline moves toward online-teaching.

Last updated 2:25 p.m. on March 15, 2020

Hamline’s domestic and overseas trips have been cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spring break study abroad trips heading for Ireland and Egypt have both been called off as of March 12.

“We were waiting for the provider to cancel, which would have required State Department level three, but Trump just leapfrogged us past level three,” said professor Kris Deffenbacher, who would have taught the Ireland study away trip.

On March 11, President Trump announced a 30-day travel ban on travel to the US from 26 countries in the EU. The ban does not apply to US citizens or legal permanent residents.

Neither Ireland or Egypt is affected by this ban, which began at midnight on March 13.

According to the US Embassy, the Republic of Ireland is at a level 1 (out of 4) for travel risk and has not implemented any travel restrictions. As of March 12, there are 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland. Egypt has declared 67 cases of coronavirus as of March 12.

Students who would have gone to Ireland will be refunded and will take independent study courses with Deffenbacher to get the credits they would have earned while abroad.

Suda Ishida’s study abroad in Egypt has been rescheduled for the end of the semester, around May 31-June 12. Students can still drop out and be refunded or join the rescheduled trip.

Hamline’s Model UN team also had travel plans cancelled. The team planned to attend the National Model UN (NMUN) conference in New York in early April. The conference was cancelled as of March 12.

Refunds for students who paid to attend the conference are being discussed and arranged, according to the NMUN website.

On March 13, Catalyst spring break trips were also cancelled. Students will be refunded for this as well.

In an email to Catalyst participant, coordinator Nur Mood added students could participate in an optional on-campus activity over spring break.

As of March 14, the 12 Hamline students studying outside the US have been recalled and are being brought home.

Students with personal travel plans for spring break are encouraged to exercise caution.

“The CDC has not issued any restrictions on domestic travel,” said Communications Director Jeff Papas. “If the event that the people are going to is still on…we ask people to really carefully evaluate whether that travel is critical or not.”

Check Hamline’s COVID-19 page for FAQs and further information.

Molly Landaeta, Max Kingsbeck, Madelaine Formica, and Lydia Hansen contributed to this reporting.