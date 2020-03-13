Spring break begins March 18, extended to April

Most classes are expected to move online following an extended spring break period

Last updated March 13, 2020 at 1:30pm

Hamline’s spring break will begin Wednesday, March 18 and extend until April 1, lasting an extra week, according to information shared by faculty.

Classes will be cancelled during this period.

Faculty are being asked to teach classes online following the break, potentially for the rest of the semester. There may be some exceptions to online learning. Some professors had already made changes to curriculum and begun online classes prior to this announcement.

For the moment, Hamline still remains at a level 2 response to COVID-19. The Hamline’s Infectious Disease Response team has not notified campus of a change to a level 3. There are nine Minnesota cases of coronavirus confirmed as of March 12.

As of March 13, the Minnesota Department of Health recommends cancelling or postponing group events with over 250 participants. Student Activities has canceled Fireball as a result, “to best ensure the health and safety of our community” according to an email sent to all students.

As of March 12, The Associate Dean of Students, Javier Gutierrez, sent an email to residents stating that Hamline will not be closing residence halls when classes are moved online.

Yolanda Armstrong, the Assistant Director of the Office of Residential Life, said that “Residential Life has a thorough, well laid out plan to make sure students have safe housing.”

Dining Services and the Food Resource Center will stay open as well with the possibility of changed hours.

Dining Services is also taking increased sanitation measures, according to Dining Services Director Courtney Cawthon. Begun earlier this week, this includes hourly sanitizing of silverware and napkin dispensers.

Five sanitation stations are also set up on the second floor of Anderson for student use, although table washing by Dining Services staff has also increased. Additionally, all Dining Services staff are required to wash their hands every fifteen minutes.

Students with work study positions are advised to act on their own safety plans and shouldn’t go into work if they feel sick or are planning on leaving campus.

Under the Saint Paul Sick and Safe Ordinance, if students fall ill they will be compensated. If students have concerns about time missed because of school closures or illnesses they should contact their supervisors.

Representatives from the Infectious Disease Response team will be at the Tuesday, March 17 meeting of the Hamline Undergraduate Student Congress. These meetings are open to all students and are held from 11:30-12:30 in West Hall 204.

Check Hamline’s COVID-19 page for FAQs and further information.

Max Kingsbeck, Madelaine Formica, Molly Landaeta and Lydia Hansen contributed to this reporting.