Biden takes Minnesota

Former vice-president Joe Biden pulled ahead on Super Tuesday, winning more states than any other candidate, including Minnesota.

Super Tuesday took place on Mar. 3, where 14 states all voted in their primary election. The date, recognized as a regional holiday, is important for candidates hoping to collect as many delegates as they can, as this is the last major primary day until April.

Minnesota was one of the participating states. As votes were counted throughout the night into the next day, the results showed strong results for two main candidates and assisted in getting other candidates to drop out.

Joe Biden pulled ahead, winning 10 states, including Minnesota. He now has a total of 664 delegates (NPR). Bernie Sanders fell second, winning four states, and now stands with 573 delegates.

As of Super Tuesday, the ballot still consisted of Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, and Tulsi Gabbard. These three candidates did not win any states on Mar. 3.

The following day, Bloomberg announced he will be dropping out of the race and endorsing Biden. This decision was the same as Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, who also endorsed Biden after dropping out of the race (The New York Times).

Warren announced her campaign’s end on Thursday after not winning any states, including her home state of Massachusetts (NPR). She has yet to endorse another candidate.

Tulsi Gabbard remains in the race.