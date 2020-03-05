Heartbreak for women’s hockey after overtime loss

Senior Bre Simon skates past opposing players in a fast break that leads to the only goal of the game for the Pipers.

For the third year in a row, Hamline women’s hockey made the playoffs.

After making it to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) DIII tournament the two years prior, expectations for the 18-4-4 Hamline team were high this season, but their NCAA tournament streak may be in danger after a recent loss.

Hamline lost 2-1 against Augsburg in a Leap Day game on Feb. 29. The teams were tied at 1-1 right up until the final period, even through some difficult penalties that thinned the team. Augsburg took the game during overtime with a surprise goal.

While the loss dropped Hamline women’s hockey from an unquestioned chance to play in the NCAA DIII tournament beginning March 11, they still rank in the top 10 of MIAC teams. Now the team is waiting to see if they receive an at-large bid to play in the tournament.