How much do you think participation in the caucuses and the primaries matters?
Sabrina Merritt, Speakout
March 5, 2020
Sabrina Merritt
“I don’t know much about it. I come from a really small town and I’m not really political. It would be cool to get more awareness on it.” – Trista Knebel, first-year
Sabrina Merritt
“Yeah, I think it’s important to participate in the primary and the caucus. So many minority groups have fought for the right to vote, it almost feels disrespectful to not participate. I have some problems with the voting system, but it’s a great way to get your voice heard.” – DJ Brown
Sabrina Merritt
“I do think it matters. I think especially in this political climate, it’s more important than ever to speak out and fight for your democracy.” – Liam Davis Temple, senior
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.