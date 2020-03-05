Make time to get inspired

Take a study break and attend any of these music, theater and art events happening on and near campus.

Anne Simley Theatre

Hamline Theatre presents We’re Gonna Be Okay.

Set during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, two American families anxiously discuss their futures as they hurry to build a bomb shelter. Written by Basil Kreimendahl and directed by Laura Dougherty. Showtimes on March 6, 7, 12, 13, & 14 at 7:30 p.m. HU student tickets are $2.

Drew Fine Arts Center

Soeffker Gallery presents its Spring 2020 exhibition Holding Pattern by Tim Tozer.

Tozer’s abstract paintings explore color, shape and structure through a lens of environmental change. This permanent collection is open to the public starting February 24 through March 27. An opening reception and talk with the artist is on March 6 at 6 to 8 p.m.

Sundin Music Hall

Copper Street Brass – An Evening at The Grammys

One night performance of musical pieces by Grammy awarded artists. All genres of music will be celebrated, from Stevie Wonder to Pat Metheny. Hosted on March 7 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Student tickets are $10.

The Musical Offering’s Spring Serenade – the Annual Food and Wine concert

Concert of various classical pieces including the works of Ludwig van Beethoven and Erich Korngold. Hors d’oeuvres, dessert and drinks are provided for attendees. Hosted on March 8 at 3 to 6 p.m. for adults 21 and older. Tickets are $60.

88s at Sundin – Duo Harmonia

Experienced pianists Susana Pinto and Pinar Basgoze perform duets of pieces drawing from Turkish and Portuguese musical traditions. Hosted on March 13 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Student tickets are $10.

Minnesota Guitar Society – Guitarist Austin Wahl

Native Minnesotan Austin Wahl performs classical guitar music. He began studying classical guitar when he was just five years old. Hosted on March 14 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Student tickets are $10.

9th Annual SPCO Youth Chamber Music Competition

Finalists of the SPCO Youth Chamber Music Competition perform a recital of classical pieces.

Hosted on March 15 at 4 to 6 p.m. Free to all.

Ginkgo Coffee House at 721 Snelling Ave N, St Paul, MN.

Come grab a warm drink and cozy up to some live music. Events are free to all.

Jazz guitarist Juliet Catherine performs March 6 at 7 to 10 p.m.

Folk singer and songwriter Pierce Pettis performs March 7 at 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Let’s Talk Books! Join a group sharing their independent reading endeavors. Upcoming meetings on March 9 and March 17 at 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Folk band Hell-Burnin’ Sinners performs March 13 at 6 to 9 p.m.

The Dubliner Pub & Cafe at 2162 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN.

Enjoy live music with a side of fries. Events are free to all.

Irish Céilí Dancing with Twin Cities Céilí Band on March 4 at 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Folk singer and songwriter Amanda Standalone performs on March 5 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. That same night, Craig Teiken accompanies the vocals of Edie Rae from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Irish Music Session hosted on March 6 at 6 p.m.

Folk band Too Broke Blokes performs March 6 at 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Blues band Detroit Don King performs March 7 at 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Find further listings at thedublinerpub.com.