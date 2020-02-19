College students seeking “Sugar Daddies”

The rising cost of living and college encourages students to seek out new ways to make money

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

College students find themselves deprived of both time and money. Between four or five classes and/or job(s) one already has it difficult fitting in more employment. To do so, strict scheduling is essential which isn’t always feasible for students.

This has encouraged some students to turn to the internet for a flexible means of making money, including through “arrangements.” What defines an arrangement? This varies between individuals, it could be as simple as conversations, or could be intimacy but doesn’t always involve sex. An arrangement is a means to receive “gifts” that will off-set the cost of living or fund the purchase of luxury items. Arrangements are relationships agreed upon by Sugar Daddies and Sugar Babies.

A Sugar Daddy is generally an older man that is considered successful and established that is seeking the company of a younger attractive female, a Sugar Baby.

In whatever way it is defined, the outcome is meant to be something mutually beneficial.

One of the top sites for finding a Sugar Daddy is Seeking Arrangements. This is a website that is designed to connect people with the purpose of establishing a “sugaring” arrangement. According to a Minnesota Daily interview, “Approximately 3 million college students in the United States are registered on Seeking Arrangement, making up about 37 percent of the more than 8 million sugar baby users.” SA is a site that markets toward college students, giving free upgrades if you use a .edu address and having a preferred finding section for them.

The purpose of an arrangement for a Sugar Baby is for monetary gain.

College is expensive. Student Loan Hero reported: “Among the Class of 2018, 69% of college students took out student loans, and they graduated with an average debt of $29,800, including both private and federal debt. Meanwhile, 14% of their parents took out an average of $35,600 in federal Parent PLUS loans.”

On top of accruing student loan debt, there are the costs associated with housing and necessities. The College Board estimated the 12-month cost of living for a college student between $26,200 and $17,775.

According to Seeking Arrangement’s website, “the average Sugar Daddy is 38 and makes $250,000 annually, while the average Sugar Baby is 25 and makes $2,800 monthly from her Daddies.” It is difficult to get an accurate number, as these figures are a part of marketing for the website.

Consider how lucrative a figure within this margin can be for a college student.

Are arrangements inherently bad?

It can shift both ways. As one can argue, individuals are using sexuality to get what they want. Others might contest that individuals are making their own choices and setting boundaries on their own terms.

The negative aspect is that being a sugar baby can receive the label of prostitution, although there are distinct differences. In a “sugaring” situation, the receiver is in control of defining the parameters of the arrangement; the who, what, when and how.

That’s not to say these arrangements can’t cross over into prostitution or become a damaging situation. It is a choice for the individual, they can say no and cut off communication. When it stops being a choice or done by force, that’s when it becomes a problem.

We now have influencers, Youtubers and other online personalities utilizing any means necessary to afford the things that make them happy. Being a Sugar Baby is no different as you are receiving gifts and monetary gain by providing entertainment.

Arrangements aren’t a new concept, they have just become more accessible through the internet. Nor are they limited to Sugar Daddies, there are Sugar Mommas. Making it equally as possible for male students to monetarily benefit through arrangements.

If an individual is of a healthy mind and body and cognizant of the choices they are making, who are we to pass judgment. If no one is hurting or getting hurt, then continue with what makes you happy.