Keep up the fun after Valentine’s day
Check out these date ideas for you and your loved ones.
February 19, 2020
Stop and smell the roses: The Como Conservatory’s heated gardens are a great way to warm up and see some greenery in the winter months. Entry is free and it is just a quick drive from the Hamline Campus.
Cuddle some creatures: The St. Paul adoption center of the Animal Humane Society has plenty of animals that could use a little love. Even if you’re not looking to adopt, the cats and dogs always appreciate a walk or a cuddle.
Embrace your inner lumberjack: A great way to get your blood pumping and try something new, St. Paul’s FlannelJax offers walk in axe throwing at $25 per person/hour. You can find more information on their website flanneljax.com.
Play 18 holes: For $14 per person, you can get a little competitive at Can Can Wonderland and eat some good food afterwards.
Learn something new: The Science Museum of Minnesota offers $8 general admission for students after 5pm on Fridays. Just bring your student ID!
Spend an evening in: Grab a puzzle from target and work together to finish it. A calming way to spend time together and exercise your brain.
Enjoy some classical music: The Saint Paul Chamber orchestra offers free student tickets for any of their regular concerts. You can find concert dates and reserve tickets at thespco.org.
