Weekly MIAC roundup

Women’s Ice Hockey @ St. Mary’s

W 6-1 (2/7/2020)

The Hamline women’s hockey team used a four-goal second period to stretch their unbeaten streak to 12 games with a 6-1 win over Saint Mary’s on Feb. 7 in Winona. Senior Jordan Hansen had a big night with two goals and one assist. Sophomore Molly Garin had a four point night with three assists and her own goal. Junior goalie McKenna Hulslander made nine saves on 10 shots and is now 7-1 on the season. The Pipers had the momentum throughout the game with a commanding 42-10 shots on goal advantage.

Men’s Ice Hockey vs St. Mary’s

W 2-1 (2/7/2020)

Junior Riley Meyer and sophomore Bailey Martin were the goal scorers for the Pipers on Feb. 7, and first-year Kevin Lake notched a new career-high in saves with 35 on the night to earn his second straight win in net. He is now 2-1 on the season, allowing only one goal in each of his last two starts.

The Cardinals scored first, getting a goal at the very end of the second period.

The Pipers answered less than two minutes later, as junior Austin Wisely found Meyer in front of the net to tie the game up at one. This was Meyer’s fourth goal of the season and Wisely’s fourth assist. In the third, Hamline took advantage of two Saint Mary’s penalties, with Martin tipping in a goal at 6:40. Martin now has four goals on the year and 10 total points.

Women’s Ice Hockey vs St. Mary’s

T 3-3 (2/8/2020)

The Pipers held a 57-16 shot advantage in the contest. Senior Zoey Lobejko had a goal and an assist. St Mary’s was the only one to score in the first period just over a minute left in the frame.

The Pipers rallied early in the second period, tying the game with a goal from junior Olivia Arkell at 1:55, with sophomore Molly Garin tallying an assist on the play. A goal from Lobejko less than a minute later put Hamline up 2-1. In the third, the Pipers extended their lead to 3-1 as senior Bre Simon scored five minutes in. St. Mary’s scored the last two goals in the third, the final one coming with only a minute and a half remaining.

Women’s Basketball vs St. Catherine

L 40-62 (2/8/2020)

Senior Reilly Geistfeld had the most points for Hamline, scoring nine overall, while also compiling five rebounds, four steals and an assist. Sophomore Chan’el Anderson-Manning had six points and a game-high six steals. Senior Kaeli Stayer ended with five points.

After the first quarter, St. Catherine led 18-12. The Pipers’ Morgen Coleman scored first in the second quarter to cut the lead to four, but from here, the Wildcats went on a 14-1 run to close out the half, allowing them to take a 32-15 lead into the intermission.

St. Catherine scored the first two field goals in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 21. Hamline pushed back, however, getting the game back within 13 with three minutes left in the quarter, but the Wildcats scored the last five points of the frame to give themselves some breathing room.

Men’s Ice Hockey @ St. Mary’s

L 2-7 (2/8/2020)

After defeating Saint Mary’s 2-1 on Feb. 7 at home, the Hamline men’s hockey team fell in the series finale 7-2 in Winona. Junior Taylor Trapp and senior Brady Crabtree each scored for the Pipers, with Trapp also adding an assist.

Saint Mary’s got on the board first, scoring less than four minutes into the game. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead into the first break. In the second, Trapp cut St. Mary’s lead to one, finishing off a pass from sophomore Bailey Martin.

The Cardinals scored the next four goals unanswered, extending their lead to 6-1. Before the second was finished, Crabtree scored for Hamline, being assisted by first-year Ryan Murray and Trapp, making it 6-2. St Mary’s scored once in the third and Hamline was unable to answer, leaving the final at 7-2.

Women’s Basketball @ Augsburg

L 66-78 (2/12/2020)

Both first-year Lydia Lecher and sophomore Sarah Loken had big games on Feb. 12. Lecher led the team in scoring, going 8-14 from the floor and scoring 22 points, only two off her season high. Loken came off the bench to record her first double-double, scoring a career high 13 points and 10 rebounds. Going into halftime, senior Morgen Coleman hit both free throws to bring the score to 37-28 in favor of the Auggies. The Pipers managed to bring the game to four points with seven minutes remaining in the fourth but Augsburg went on a 12-5 run that ultimately closed out the game.

Men’s Basketball vs Augsburg

L 78-91 (2/12/2020)

The Pipers dug themselves into an early hole in the home game vs Augsburg on Feb. 12. The Auggies had a 22-6 lead five minutes into the action after scoring 15 unanswered points. The Pipers trailed 48-35 going into the half. Heading out of the half, the men started to turn it around. Junior Michael Dillion led with a quick 8-0 run to bring it within seven and two free throws from sophomore Luke Siwek would get the Pipers within six but that was as close as the Pipers would get as Augsburg managed to hold on to win 91 to 78.